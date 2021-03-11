Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 12

A high drama was witnessed on the Goniana-Lakhi Jungle road in the district when members of the truck operators union protested, blocked the stretch and did not let cavalcade of Bhucho Mandi MLA Jagsheer Singh pass through. They raised slogans against the state government.

Members of the truck union levelled allegations against the local leader of demanding money from them, which the latter denied.

Balwinder Singh, a truck union leader said, “Earlier, I did not face any difficulty in doing my work, but now after the change of the guard, we are being continuously harassed and MLA’s men have been demanding money from us.”

MLA Jagsir Singh said, “I have nothing to do with problems being faced by truck operators. On money being demanded from truck union members, if they have an evidence it must be presented to us. If the allegation is proved, I will resign.”