Travel agent absconding, DC office issues summons

The Education Migration Services, an immigration firm based in the city headed by partners Rahul Bhargava and Brijesh Mishra, has been accused of providing fake offer letters to students. While the police claim that the firm has been closed for the past six months, neighbours and the building owner have claimed that they had seen Mishra in the city 10 days ago.

According to the neighbours, Mishra had closed his office at Green Park around 10 days ago and gone underground. The building owner said he was in touch with Bhargava as he was the tenant. They claimed to have seen Mishra in the office about 10 to 12 days ago, but after that, the office was locked. Their mobile phones were switched off.

The building owner has stated that he is unaware of any illegal activities being carried out by the firm and that he had only rented out the space to it. He expressed shock over the allegations and is cooperating with the police.

The licence of Mishra’s consultancy has been suspended by the district administration following reports claiming that a large number of students, who were sent abroad through him, were facing deportation. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh has summoned Mishra to appear before his office on March 20.

While some reports suggested that Mishra was previously named in a case pertaining to document forgery, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal stated he had no information in this matter.

There are also reports that some social organisations in Canada have come forward to help students. Their members have written to the Canadian authorities to intervene and stop the deportation process as this incident demands a broad probe. The students are reportedly also trying to reach out to NRI MPs in Canada for help.