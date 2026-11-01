Travel agent booked for Rs 17-lakh air ticket fraud in Moga

The Nihal Singh Wala police in Moga have registered a case against a travel agent for allegedly defrauding an immigration consultancy owner of Rs17.08 lakh by issuing fake air tickets.

According to the police, a case was registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2) of the BNS following an inquiry. Complainant Harsimranjeet Singh Sran, a resident of Madheke village and owner of MD Sran Immigration in Nihal Singh Wala, submitted a complaint regarding the fraud that took place in June. Following an inquiry by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Moga, an FIR was formally lodged.

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Harsimranjeet said he had purchased multiple air tickets worth Rs 6,88,500 from the accused, Satnam Singh, owner of Maan Travels, Malout. However, the accused provided fake air tickets.

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Consequently, the complainant had to purchase fresh tickets worth Rs 10,20,000 to deliver to his clients, suffering a financial loss of Rs 17,08,500.

The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.