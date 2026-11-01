DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Travel agent booked for Rs 17-lakh air ticket fraud in Moga

Travel agent booked for Rs 17-lakh air ticket fraud in Moga

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Nihal Singh Wala police in Moga have registered a case against a travel agent for allegedly defrauding an immigration consultancy owner of Rs17.08 lakh by issuing fake air tickets.

According to the police, a case was registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2) of the BNS following an inquiry. Complainant Harsimranjeet Singh Sran, a resident of Madheke village and owner of MD Sran Immigration in Nihal Singh Wala, submitted a complaint regarding the fraud that took place in June. Following an inquiry by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Moga, an FIR was formally lodged.

Advertisement

Harsimranjeet said he had purchased multiple air tickets worth Rs 6,88,500 from the accused, Satnam Singh, owner of Maan Travels, Malout. However, the accused provided fake air tickets.

Advertisement

Consequently, the complainant had to purchase fresh tickets worth Rs 10,20,000 to deliver to his clients, suffering a financial loss of Rs 17,08,500.

The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts