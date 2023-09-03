Travel agent, who duped cops among others, lands in CIA net

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 2

The interrogation of travel agent Chirag Kapoor, who was arrested by the CIA wing of the Ludhiana police on Thursday, led to startling disclosures about how he ran his network from Ludhiana and Dehradun.

CIA incharge Beant Juneja, who is heading the probe, said Kapoor had reportedly duped hundreds of gullible people who wanted to go abroad for greener pastures.

A total of six FIRs have been registered against the accused and several more complaints have been lodged against Kapoor after his arrest.

“The accused didn’t even spare police personnel. Along with Inspector Mohan Lal (retired) and ASI Jaswinder Singh, Kapoor even conned an SP-rank officer of lakhs. He even gave a fake visa to a senior cop,” said Juneja.

The accused had been running office from Ghumar Mandi for the past five years without licence.

Recently, another branch was opened by Kapoor in Dehradun to cheat people, claimed Juneja.

Kapoor, a native of Jammu, had purchased a flat at Gauri Apartments. He reportedly bought properties and cars worth several lakhs in a short span of time.