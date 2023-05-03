 Treasurer of gurdwara managing committee shoots self to death in Moga : The Tribune India

Treasurer of gurdwara managing committee shoots self to death in Moga

Treasurer of gurdwara managing committee shoots self to death in Moga

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 3

A 53-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver following a row over misuse of funds in a local gurdwara at Fatehgarh Korotana village in Dharamkot sub-division of the Moga district on Wednesday morning, the police officials confirmed.

The deceased man has been identified as Jang Singh, a former treasurer of the gurdwara managing committee.

The incident of firing took place outside the gurdwara, the police officials said, while adding that Jang first tried to kill another member of the gurdwara managing committee by firing shots at him but the committee member luckily had a narrow escape.

Jang Singh then went behind a truck and shot himself to death. A total of four shots were fired by him before killing himself.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place on Wednesday morning. Jang Singh died on the spot due to the bullet injury.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody. It was sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination, the report of which was still awaited, the police officials added.

The police officials found a suicide note from the spot in which Jang Singh blamed 3 members of the gurdwara managing committee who allegedly forced him to kill himself.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there were allegations of misappropriation of Rs 7 lakh funds of the gurdwara against Jang Singh, the allegations of which were denied by him.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

2
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

3
Trending

‘I am ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth,' says Harbhajan Singh after Kohli-Gambhir row

4
Diaspora

Still sinking in, says Pune-born architect invited to Coronation

5
Entertainment

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

6
Haryana

BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

7
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

8
Nation

Woman abandons her four children on road, elopes with lover in Indore

9
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh man

10
Nation

US commission seeks sanctions on Indian agencies over ‘violation’ of religious freedom; MEA trashes report

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh man

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Top News

Supreme Court to shortly pronounce verdict on Balwant Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case

The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

She was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vine...

SC refuses to entertain pleas against movie ‘The Kerala Story’, asks petitioners to approach HC

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against release of 'The Kerala Story'

On Tuesday, it had refused to entertain another petition see...

EXPLAINER: Sharad Pawar and the art of politics, is the Maharashtra strongman really losing control of NCP?

EXPLAINER: Sharad Pawar and the art of politics, is the Maharashtra strongman really losing control of NCP?

A day after Jitendra Awhad resigns as general secretary, man...


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Bhagwant Mann, Harjinder Singh Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara