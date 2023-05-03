Treasurer of gurdwara managing committee shoots self to death in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 3

A 53-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced revolver following a row over misuse of funds in a local gurdwara at Fatehgarh Korotana village in Dharamkot sub-division of the Moga district on Wednesday morning, the police officials confirmed.

The deceased man has been identified as Jang Singh, a former treasurer of the gurdwara managing committee.

The incident of firing took place outside the gurdwara, the police officials said, while adding that Jang first tried to kill another member of the gurdwara managing committee by firing shots at him but the committee member luckily had a narrow escape.

Jang Singh then went behind a truck and shot himself to death. A total of four shots were fired by him before killing himself.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place on Wednesday morning. Jang Singh died on the spot due to the bullet injury.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody. It was sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination, the report of which was still awaited, the police officials added.

The police officials found a suicide note from the spot in which Jang Singh blamed 3 members of the gurdwara managing committee who allegedly forced him to kill himself.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there were allegations of misappropriation of Rs 7 lakh funds of the gurdwara against Jang Singh, the allegations of which were denied by him.