Treated water of 3 STPs goes down the drain in Amritsar

Charanjit Singh Teja

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

Though the government had spent a huge amount on constructing three sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Gausanbad, Khapar Kheri and Chatiwind, the treated water goes waste as it is released into nullahs.

The STPs — constructed under a Rs 360-crore project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency — treat 217.5 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage.

Now, the city has started processing sludge at the STPs in Khapar Kheri (95 MLD), Gausanbad (95 MLD) and Chatiwind (27.5 MLD).

The STP at Chatiwind dumps the treated water in the Jhabbal drain.

The Sohal seepage drain falls into the Kasoor nullah after crossing the industrial town of Batala.

The treated water from the Khapar Kehri STP is dumped into the city outflow drain. The treated water from the Gaunsabad STP is being released into the Hudiara drain.

In July 2017, while inaugurating the project at Khapar Kheri, then MLA OP Soni had claimed that farmers would get treated water to irrigate fields and sludge as manure free of cost.

Instead of getting any benefit from these plants, farmers of Khapar Kheri village allege that the STP operator was dumping untreated sewage into the nullah.

Satinder Kumar, Superintending Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, said, “All three plants are functional 24x7. The total capacity of these plants is 217.5 MLD. However, these plants are treating water more than their capacity. The sewage and industrial waste in the Tung Dhab drain are not being treated. We have observed that around 90 MLD untreated sewage is flowing into drains.”

Mahesh Khanna, former chairman of the MC water and sewerage subcommittee, claimed, “Water is not being treated properly. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed the MC to install the online continuous effluent monitoring system at plants. But there is no progress in this regard.”

Pankaj Jain, Executive Engineer, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said, “We keep a check on the functioning of STPs and collect samples that are checked in our laboratory daily. The PPCB also collects water samples. In case of any inadequacy we fix it. The Soil Conservation Department is working on a proposal to provide treated water to farmers for irrigation.”

Amritpal Singh Chahal, SDO, Punjab Pollution Control Board, said, “We keep a regular check on the quality of treated water. Tests are conducted on a regular basis. Most of the time results are satisfactory. The Khapar Kheri Plant is overburdened due to excess flow of sewage. There is a need to enhance the plant capacity for which a proposal is being prepared.”

Uttam Singh Kang, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, said, “The NGT and the government are strict about the wastage of treated water. Treated water is useful for agriculture purpose. Such water reduces the use of urea fertiliser as it contains high content of nitrogen. The government has sanctioned funds and our department is conducting surveys to implement the irrigation project.”

No coordination