Trees axed for rehri market in Jalalabad

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 16

Dozens of trees have been axed by market committee authorities for setting up ‘rehri’ (goods cart) market in Jalalabad town.

Sources said that the government had come up with a plan to shift ‘rehris’ selling goods on the roadsides in the town to a two-acre land in Jalalabad grain market to get rid of the traffic snarls allegedly caused due to the ‘rehris’.

Though private sources said that 106 trees planted several years ago had been cut, market committee secretary Baljinder Singh said that 60 small and big trees have been axed as the trees were creating problems in parking the ‘rehris’ there.

He claimed that the trees were cut after completing all the formalities.

He said that the committee has a comprehensive plan to plant more saplings in the coming days.

But Jalalabad residents feel that the ‘rehri’ market could have been set up without cutting the old trees, which would have offered shade to the vendors on hot days.