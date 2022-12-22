Trees Axed: SDM indicts policemen

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 21

The SDM, Sangrur, has indicted a Panchayat Bhawan employee and the policemen posted at a women police station for axing of trees illegally last month. The SDM has submitted her report to senior officers for action. On November 27, despite the stay of the HC, trees were axed from local Panchayat Bhawan, which is under Zila Parishad.

Since local women police station is also located in same building , the working of cops also came under scanner.