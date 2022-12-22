Trees Axed: SDM indicts policemen

Sangrur, December 21
The SDM, Sangrur, has indicted a Panchayat Bhawan employee and the policemen posted at a women police station for axing of trees illegally last month. The SDM has submitted her report to senior officers for action. On November 27, despite the stay of the HC, trees were axed from local Panchayat Bhawan, which is under Zila Parishad.
Since local women police station is also located in same building , the working of cops also came under scanner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted
Death of 12 infants in Udhampur
Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution
Unions taking up non-agri issues too | Day after clash with ...
Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana
Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front