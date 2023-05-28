 Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan : The Tribune India

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

Photo for representation only.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Sunday.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am, seismologists said.

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake had hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Sunday.

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

#Afghanistan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

2
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

5
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

6
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

7
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

8
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Wrestlers protest LIVE update: Protesters breach barricades at Jantar Mantar, reach BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s house in Delhi

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Wrestlers protest LIVE update: Protesters breach barricades at Jantar Mantar, reach BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s house in Delhi

Protesters detained; pandals are being removed from protest ...

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video talking about new Parliament building with his voice-over, look how PM Modi reacts

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as 5.9 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry's move to 'stop' Punjabi bulletins from Delhi, Chandigarh centres

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

To support wrestlers, Punjab women farm activists leave for Delhi

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot