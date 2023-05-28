Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

Chandigarh, May 28
Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Sunday.
The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am, seismologists said.
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake had hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Sunday.
#Earthquake possibly felt 29 sec ago in #Pakistan. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 28, 2023
??https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
??https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
??https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t
? Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/XrQc6U1zfa
A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.
The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.
The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.
