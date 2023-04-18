Trespassing on Sidhu’s house, case registered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 17

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person for trespassing on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence in Patiala on Sunday. The case has been registered on the complaint of Raju, who works as a cook at the house.

Sidhu stated yesterday that an unidentified individual was seen at the rooftop of his residence around 7 pm while he was holding a meeting with former MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi. The individual had wrapped himself in a grey blanket. “The moment the servant spotted him, raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran away,” Sidhu had tweeted.

Police officials at the Lahori Gate police station have registered a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass by night), 380 (theft in any building) and 511 (attempts to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the IPC.

The police also reached outside his residence and are still investigating. “We are looking into the CCTV footage of cameras installed in the vicinity,” they pointed out.