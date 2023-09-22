 Trial court can’t grant regular bail, when anticipatory plea is pending in higher court: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Trial court can’t grant regular bail, when anticipatory plea is pending in higher court: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Trial court can’t grant regular bail, when anticipatory plea is pending in higher court: Punjab and Haryana High Court

‘Circulate order to all District and Sessions Judges in the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh for strict compliance’

Trial court can’t grant regular bail, when anticipatory plea is pending in higher court: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that neither an accused is entitled to seek regular bail, nor is the trial court entitled to release her on it, knowing that the pre-arrest bail plea is pending in the high court.

The assertion came as Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi of the high court directed the forwarding of a Supreme Court judgment in this regard, along with his order, specifically to the Magistrate concerned, besides its circulation to all the District and Sessions Judges in the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh “for strict compliance”.

The matter was brought to Justice Bedi’s notice after an accused sought anticipatory bail in an FIR registered on December 8, 2020, for cheating and other offences under Sections 395, 420, 120-B of the IPC at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

Issuing notice of motion on her plea, the high court in August 2021 directed the petitioner’s release on interim bail, subject to her furnishing personal bonds and surety bonds to the satisfaction of arresting /investigating officer in the event of arrest.

The petitioner was also directed to join investigation as and when called upon and cooperate with the investigating officer. The order continued over a period of time. The petitioner appeared before the Court of Panchkula Judicial Magistrate First Class on April 12, 2022, in pursuance to a court notice.

Justice Bedi observed a perusal of the order granting regular bail passed by the Judicial Magistrate showed that it was in violation of the Supreme Court judgment in the case of ‘Rukmani Mahto versus State of Jharkhand’.

The Supreme Court judgment, referred to, emphasized there was no occasion for the accused to appear and seek regular bail before the lower court when a higher court had granted interim anticipatory bail and the matter was pending. Such a practice was considered an abuse of the legal process.

Justice Bedi's order made it clear that the petitioner was not entitled to apply for regular bail while her petition for pre-arrest bail was pending in the high court. Consequently, the petition for anticipatory bail was dismissed, and the order for regular bail, dated April 12, 2022, passed by the Judicial Magistrate was recalled.

Justice Bedi also directed the petitioner to surrender before the trial court within 15 days. Failure to do so would result in the investigating agency taking her into custody, after which she could apply for regular bail in accordance with the law.

The judgment is significant as it underscores the significance of adhering to legal procedures in bail proceedings and discourages the practice of seeking regular bail after obtaining interim anticipatory bail from a higher court.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

2
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

3
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

4
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

5
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

6
Trending

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

7
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

8
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

9
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban