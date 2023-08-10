Trial in Sidhu Moosewala murder case begins

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 9

The trial in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case began today in the District and Sessions Court here.

All accused, except Lawrence Bishnoi, appeared in the hearing through video conferencing. Lawrence did not appear due to medical reasons. The case has been adjourned for next hearing on August 23. Deceased singer’s father Balkaur Singh said he would pray that the trial proceeds in a fair and timely manner.

