Tribunal: Action aimed at eco-preservation charitable

Chandigarh, July 17
In a significant order liable to change the way organisations working for environment protection are dealt with, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s Chandigarh Bench has made it clear that action oriented towards preservation and conservation of environment is charitable.
The assertion came as the tribunal made it clear that the objects of an appellant-society were charitable and its activities genuine as provided under Section 12AA of the Income Tax Act, dealing with the procedure for registration of a charitable trust or institution. Registration under Section 12AA is done with the aim to receive exemption from income tax. The tribunal asserted that Section 2(15) of the Income Tax Act described preservation of environment to be a charitable purpose.
The matter was placed before the tribunal after Punjab Plastic Waste Management Society filed an appeal against the order of Chandigarh Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions).
