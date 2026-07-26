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Home / Punjab / Tribunal orders action over liquor vends on forest land

Tribunal orders action over liquor vends on forest land

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:48 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab Forest Department to take action against officials of the Punjab Water Resources Department for violating forest laws by leasing out protected forest land for liquor vends along the Sirhind and Bist Doab canals.

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The Principal Bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing an application filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC). The PAC alleged that Punjab authorities unlawfully leased out protected forest land to seven wine shops and taverns, violating the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

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Taking note of the cancellation of leases for several liquor vends operating on forest land, the tribunal directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the divisional forest officer concerned to disclose the extent of land occupied and the damage caused by these establishments.

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In its reply, the Water Resources Department said the shops were allotted through open auction under departmental policy, with agreements executed in July 2025. It claimed no objection was raised by the Forest Department at the time and that substantial revenue had been deposited in the treasury. However, subsequent communications from the divisional forest officers of Ludhiana and Ropar confirmed that multiple sites fell within protected forest land.

Following that, the department cancelled the lease agreements.

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