Tribune employees distribute relief material among flood victims

Employees of The Tribune Group of Publications on Sunday visited flood-affected villages in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, and distributed relief material.

The team led by union president Anil Gupta visited worst-hit villages, including Man and Pakhoke Tali Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur and Abadi Chandigarh, Mundrawala and Bhagwanpura villages in Ajnala of Amritsar.

Besides blankets and other relief material, financial assistance was also extended to widows and young girls of marriageable age.

“We will also visit certain pockets in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh to extend a helping hand to the affected families,” Gupta said.