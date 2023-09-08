Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 7

After The Tribune on September 3 highlighted the delay in the recruitment process to appoint sub-inspectors (SIs), the Punjab Government has decided to give appointment letters to 560 recruits at a function to be held on September 9 at PAP Complex, Jalandhar.

According to a letter to district police chiefs and senior police officers, the administration wing of the DGP office stated that, “The Chief Minister, Punjab, will distribute appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates selected against 560 posts of sub-inspector in the district police cadre, armed police intelligence and investigation cadres at PAP Complex, Jalandhar”.

The letter dated September 6, 2023 further states that each district to appoint one DSP-ranked officer to accompany the new recruits as a nodal officer. “The districts concerned shall make necessary arrangements for transportation of all candidates at the venue,” it reads further.

“Almost many of us had started thinking of shifting abroad if soon we were not made to join. Sitting idle at work is something which was troubling us. We are thankful to the government that they have finally heard our pleas”, said some of the recruits. “It has been a long and painful wait for many of us as despite cracking the exam, we were waiting without any salary,” they added.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, the recruitment process to select 560 sub-inspectors started in July 2021. The exam was conducted in August 2021. However, in October 2021, the Punjab Police scrapped the examination conducted to fill 560 SI posts.

The recruitment board constituted for hiring candidates had recommended scrapping of the examination following reports of cheating and use of malpractices during the examination.

The exam was later re-conducted in October 2022 and physical trials were completed in December 2022. On May 14, 2023, the final results were declared after a wait of six months.

