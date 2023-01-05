Tribune impact: Patiala's Government Ayurvedic College to admit students

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, January 4
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), the Ministry of Ayush, has issued conditional permission to Government Ayurvedic College, Patiala, to admit students to BAMS and postgraduate courses.
The permission was given on January 2 after the state government gave a written assurance to the NCISM that it would overcome all shortcomings. The state government would hire teaching and non-teaching staff and provide equipment to the college hospital.
The AYUSH team had pointed out that the college lacked teaching and non-teaching staff, higher faculty, essential equipment at the college hospital and biometric attendance in violation of the Indian Medicine Central Council (Requirements of Minimum Standard for under-graduate Ayurveda Colleges and attached Hospitals) Regulations, 2016.
Director, Medical Education and Research, Avneesh Kumar and Rahul Gupta, VC, Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Hoshiarpur, assured of it during a virtual meeting.
Dr Raghurama Bhatta U, chief, Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Medicine, said, “We issued permission the day the state government submitted an undertaking. We will carry out checks in future as well.”
The government is in process to issue an ads to hire regular faculty.
