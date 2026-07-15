TRIBUNE IMPACT: Human rights panel intervenes after patient’s body dumped outside hospital

The Punjab Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has intervened after the body of a patient was allegedly dumped outside Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, seeking reports from the district administration and the hospital authorities.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the commission described the incident as "shocking" and said it reflected a serious lapse in the handling of a deceased patient.

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The commission directed the Deputy Commissioner, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Faridkot, and the Medical Superintendent of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital to submit detailed reports on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the action taken.

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According to media reports, the body of the patient was allegedly abandoned outside the hospital premises after death, triggering public outrage and raising questions over the hospital's procedures for handling deceased patients.

The PHRC observed that, if the allegations were found to be true, they could amount to a violation of the deceased's dignity and human rights.

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The commission has sought the reports within the stipulated timeframe and said it would examine the matter further after receiving responses from the authorities.