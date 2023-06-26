Tributes paid to Banda Bahadur

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JUNE 25

On the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, a Gurmat programme was held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall of the Golden Temple today.

After the bhog of Akhand Path, the ragi jatha of Hajuri Ragi Sahib Singh performed Gubani Kirtan and Ardas by Sarwan Singh. Harmittar Singh informed the sangat of the glorious victories of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur against the Mughals.