Tributes paid to BSF Head Constable

Fazilka, November 10

Officers and jawans of the 66th Battalion of the BSF led by Aveenesh Lilran paid tributes to Head Constable Lal Fam Kima, a soldier who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

Kima attained martyrdom when Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on the intervening night of November 8 and 9 in the Samba sector of J and K.

