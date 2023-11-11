Tributes paid to BSF Head Constable

Fazilka, November 10
Officers and jawans of the 66th Battalion of the BSF led by Aveenesh Lilran paid tributes to Head Constable Lal Fam Kima, a soldier who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.
Kima attained martyrdom when Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on the intervening night of November 8 and 9 in the Samba sector of J and K.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’