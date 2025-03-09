Tributes paid to victims of 1990 Abohar shootout by KCF terrorists

Locals gathered at the Shaheed Smarak outside Sadar Bazar last night to pay tribute to 32 residents killed in a brutal attack by Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) terrorists on March 7, 1990. The victims were gunned down in one of the most horrific shootouts during the insurgency period.

The commemoration included a Ram Naam Jaap chant, along with the lighting of candles and offering of garlands at the memorial to honour the fallen. Recalling the violence of that day, survivors and witnesses described the chaos that ensued at 6:30 pm. Loud blasts reverberated near the Sadar Bazar Chowk on the circular road, prompting businessmen to hastily shut their shops, while customers sought refuge in nearby houses. Terrorists opened fire indiscriminately not only in the market but also during their escape through the old walled city streets, and finally on Johari Mandir road before fleeing in a vehicle.

Tragically, 22 people died on the spot due to firing and bomb blasts, while 10 others succumbed to their injuries later. Thirteen survivors managed to recover.

The Khalistan Commando Force claimed responsibility for the attack, with Chanan Singh, known by the code name “Bapu” from Tarn Taran, identified as the mastermind. The police successfully neutralised “Bapu” on March 12, 1993, when he visited Abohar for his grandchildren’s wedding rituals.