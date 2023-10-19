Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, October 19
Three people have been gunned down by their own relative in a gruesome triple murder in Jalandhar.
A man shot dead his father, mother and brother and fled the spot. He was arrested later.
The murder took place at Tower Enclave Phase 3 in Jalandhar on Thursday evening.
The deceased have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, his wife Amritpal Kaur and their son Gagandeep Singh.
While a property dispute is being suspected to be the cause of the act of rage, the police said it cannot be confirmed as yet
Police party of the Lambra police station ad senior police officials of Jalandhar have rushed to the site.
The police teams saw bloodbath where three bodies of family members lay amidst white walls stained with blood marks.
SHO of the Lambra police station, Aman Saini said, “The trio has been killed by the second son of the family. The deceased have been identified as the murderer’s parents and brother. The cause of the murder hasn’t been ascertained yet as the investigation has just started.”
