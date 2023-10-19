 Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

While a property dispute is being suspected to be the cause behind killings, police says it cannot be confirmed as yet

Police at the crime scene in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

Three people have been gunned down by their own relative in a gruesome triple murder in Jalandhar.

A man shot dead his father, mother and brother and fled the spot. He was arrested later.

The murder took place at Tower Enclave Phase 3 in Jalandhar on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, his wife Amritpal Kaur and their son Gagandeep Singh.

While a property dispute is being suspected to be the cause of the act of rage, the police said it cannot be confirmed as yet

Police party of the Lambra police station ad senior police officials of Jalandhar have rushed to the site.

The police teams saw bloodbath where three bodies of family members lay amidst white walls stained with blood marks.

SHO of the Lambra police station, Aman Saini said, “The trio has been killed by the second son of the family. The deceased have been identified as the murderer’s parents and brother. The cause of the murder hasn’t been ascertained yet as the investigation has just started.”

ICC World Cup: Bangladesh score 256 for 8 against India

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

India make it four wins out of four games and one more win w...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Businessman who allegedly paid Mahua Moitra to raise questio...

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

Prime Minister tells Palestine Authority President that New ...

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Guv withholds approval for 3 Bills

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

Purohit suggested to the Bhagwant Mann government to call ei...

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

Said he would not have trusted the grand old party if he had...


Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, Chandigarh civic body to deal with monkey menace

Chandigarh: Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

Chandigarh MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Monthly relief amount for Delhi's Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system 'set on fire' at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium