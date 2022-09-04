Troublemakers to face action, employees warned

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 3

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the education sector was the state government’s top priority and people would see a massive positive change in this sector soon. The Cabinet minister also asked the employees against resorting to unnecessary protests against the government as it had already been working hard for all sections of society.

Gathering evidence Some employees linked to our political opponents are instigating others. We are collecting evidence against them. Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister

“To provide quality education, our government has been taking all required steps. The process of converting government schools into schools of eminence is under progress,” said Cheema after inaugurating the newly constructed rooms of Government Senior Secondary School, Raidharana, Shadihari.

About the protests of various employees unions, the minister said, “Since the formation of the AAP government, we have been taking decisions for the welfare of all sections of society. Though our financial condition does not allow us, we are still taking various employee-friendly decisions. But some employees, who have allegiance to our political opponents, are instigating others against us without any valid reason. The matter is under our condsideration and we are collecting evidence against instigators.”

When asked what kind of action his government would take against “instigating” employees, the Finance Minister said strictest action would be taken as per law. “We do not want to harm any of our employees, but if instigators continue to create problems, we will be compelled to take action with strong evidence,” he added.