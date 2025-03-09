Truck drags car on highway, all passengers safe

A vehicle got stuck between a truck and a bus on the terminal of Government Seed Farm today. It was a miraculous escape for the five people travelling in the car as the truck allegedly dragged the vehicle for a long distance. The car was badly damaged but the passengers escaped narrowly.

Ramesh Kumar of Malout said he was coming to Abohar with his family. When the car reached near Government Seed Farm terminal, it got stuck between a bus and a truck parked on the roadside of the highway and the truck dragged the vehicle for a long distance. The truck driver left the vehicle and fled from the spot. Due to this incident, traffic on the highway was affected for over an hour.

As soon as the accident came to light, the Sadak Suraksha Force team reached the spot. They helped the car and truck move aside and restored traffic movement.

Abohar police said they were investigating the matter.