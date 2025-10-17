Truck driver attacked by bus driver and conductor, blocks national highway in protest

In a shocking incident, a truck driver was brutally attacked by the driver and conductor of a bus near Bija in Khanna this evening while he was driving from Khanna to Sahnewal. Despite his injuries, the truck driver managed to drive the truck to Sahnewal, where he strategically parked it to block the national highway in protest. He also refused medical treatment until the driver and conductor of the bus were booked by the police.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Sahnewal, was driving his truck from Khanna to Sahnewal when the bus driver, following the truck, forcibly demanded a side. As Harjinder was still manoeuvring, the bus driver broke the window pane of his truck and, along with the conductor, attacked him with a rod and stick, injuring him badly.

The truck driver, Harjinder, somehow managed to drive to Sahnewal and parked the truck in a way that blocked the entire traffic on the national highway. He then walked to the Sahnewal police station to file a complaint. Talking to a correspondent, Harjinder Singh said that he was attacked by the driver and conductor of the bus and demanded action against them.

The national highway was blocked for about an hour, causing utter confusion and chaos on the road. The police had a tough time managing the huge rush, and commuters were forced to take link roads, further aggravating the situation for villagers on the periphery.

After assurance from the Sahnewal police, the driver removed the truck but warned that he would resume the protest in front of the Sahnewal police station if his demands were not met. SHO Sahnewal Gurmukh Singh Deol said that the case would be registered according to the MLR and the written statement of the victim. “Both the truck and the bus have been impounded,” he added.