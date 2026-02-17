Truck driver dies of drug overdose

An alleged drug addict of Tur village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib police station, reportedly died of drug overdose at the village on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hardev Singh Hansa (38), a truck driver. Cops of the Goindwal Sahib police said the body was found from the truck. The body was found by Harpreet Singh Happy and other residents of the village. They took the body to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Goindwal Sahib police have booked three persons — Jagir Singh of Tur village and his two sons Sukhjit Singh and Gurlal Singh — under Sections 105, 3 (5) of the BNS on the statement of complainant Harpeet Singh Happy.

He said Hardev Singh procured heroin from the accused with which he intoxicated himself.