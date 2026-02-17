DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Truck driver dies of drug overdose

Truck driver dies of drug overdose

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran,, Updated At : 07:43 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An alleged drug addict of Tur village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib police station, reportedly died of drug overdose at the village on Sunday.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Hardev Singh Hansa (38), a truck driver. Cops of the Goindwal Sahib police said the body was found from the truck. The body was found by Harpreet Singh Happy and other residents of the village. They took the body to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

The Goindwal Sahib police have booked three persons — Jagir Singh of Tur village and his two sons Sukhjit Singh and Gurlal Singh — under Sections 105, 3 (5) of the BNS on the statement of complainant Harpeet Singh Happy.

Advertisement

He said Hardev Singh procured heroin from the accused with which he intoxicated himself.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts