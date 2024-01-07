Truck drivers block Sangrur-Patiala road over new hit-and-run law

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 6

Demanding scrapping of a law on hit-and-run cases, a large number of truck operators and drivers from different parts of the state today blocked the Sangrur-Patiala main road at the Kalajhar toll plaza, near Channo, about 40 km from here.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders of the drivers and operators criticised the Central Government for imposing a harsh law on them. Terming the law “dictatorial”, they said it would hamper employment avenues of lakhs of vehicle drivers in the country as in case of an accident it would lead to 10 years’ imprisonment and fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The leaders also warned the Central Government that the truck operators and drivers would not tolerate implementation of this law at any cost. They also expressed solidarity by announcing that their agitation would continue till the scrapping of this law.

Ajay Singla, state chief, All-Punjab Truck Ekta, and Sharanjit Kalsi, state chief, Azad Taxi Union were among those present at the protest.

