Truck driver’s family seeks fair trial

Relatives of the Punjabi truck driver, involved in a Florida accident that claimed three lives, demanded a fair trial in the case. While expressing sympathies with families of those killed, they condemned the media trial.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Rataul village in Tarn Taran, was arrested on August 12. He had allegedly taken a wrong U-turn in Florida while driving a truck, resulting in the three fatalities. Harjinder’s elder brother Tejinderpal Singh said a section of the US media had reported that at the time of the accident, he accompanied him, which was incorrect. Tejinderpal said Harjinder Singh had crossed over to the US though the donkey route in 2018, for which he paid Rs 27 lakh to travel agents. He said Harjinder Singh faced depression issues two years back after the death of their parents.