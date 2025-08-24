DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Truck driver’s family seeks fair trial

Truck driver’s family seeks fair trial

Harjinder denied bond by county judge
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 07:14 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Relatives of the Punjabi truck driver, involved in a Florida accident that claimed three lives, demanded a fair trial in the case. While expressing sympathies with families of those killed, they condemned the media trial.

Advertisement

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Rataul village in Tarn Taran, was arrested on August 12. He had allegedly taken a wrong U-turn in Florida while driving a truck, resulting in the three fatalities. Harjinder’s elder brother Tejinderpal Singh said a section of the US media had reported that at the time of the accident, he accompanied him, which was incorrect. Tejinderpal said Harjinder Singh had crossed over to the US though the donkey route in 2018, for which he paid Rs 27 lakh to travel agents. He said Harjinder Singh faced depression issues two years back after the death of their parents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts