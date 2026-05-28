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Home / Punjab / Truck overturns on Abohar highway while avoiding nilgai; driver, conductor injured

Truck overturns on Abohar highway while avoiding nilgai; driver, conductor injured

Both remained trapped in the truck for about 20 minutes before passersby came to their aid and pulled them out

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Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:45 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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A truck loaded with cement bags overturned on the Sitto Gunno-Dabwali highway in Abohar after the driver swerved to avoid a ‘nilgai’ that suddenly came onto the road. Tribune photo
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A truck loaded with cement bags overturned on the Sitto Gunno-Dabwali highway in Abohar after the driver swerved to avoid a ‘nilgai’ that suddenly came onto the road. The driver and conductor were seriously injured. 

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Passersby pulled them out after considerable effort. After receiving a call, the Road Safety Force team reached the spot and administered first aid to the injured. The truck was heavily damaged in the accident.

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Truck driver Jaiveer and conductor Hari Singh, both residents of Jhajjar, said they were transporting cement from Jhajjar to Abohar. When they reached near Khairpur village on the highway, a ‘nilgai’ suddenly entered the road. While trying to save it, the truck veered off the road and overturned in the fields.

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Both remained trapped in the truck for about 20 minutes before passersby came to their aid and pulled them out. Both sustained injuries, and the truck was damaged.

Road Safety Force in-charge Sapanjit said his team took the injured to Abohar and admitted them to the Civil Hospital. Their condition is stable.

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