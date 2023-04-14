Truck runs over pilgrims from UP, 7 killed, 20 hurt

Tribune News Service

Garhshankar, April 13

Seven pilgrims on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib were killed while 20 were injured after being run over by a truck (Canter) near here early Thursday, the police said.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh said the deceased were mostly residents of Mastan Khera in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Many of them were currently working at a brick kiln at Sinderpur village, Bhadson, Nabha.

The area where the accident took place is a sub-mountainous region, the police said, adding the driver lost control while negotiating a slope and hit over 27 pilgrims who were on foot. It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, the police said. Khakh said the deceased had been identified as Rahul (25), Sudesh Pal (48), Unnati (16), Geeta Devi (40), Ramo (15), Santosh Devi (50) and Angoori Devi (73).

Six of the critically injured were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, while the rest were admitted to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. In front of the truck, a banner of “Sangat of Salana Dulla Singh Wala village, Fatehgarh Sahib,” was displayed. /PTI