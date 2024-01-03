Truck union chief hands over memo to Patiala DC

Patiala, January 2
DC Sakshi Sawhney said there was no need for panic buying of fuel as requisite stock of fuel was available in the district.
The strike by truckers against the new hit-and-run provision has hit trade in the district and triggered panic purchase of fuel. Many fuel stations of the district ran dry and at a few locations, scuffles were also witnessed between the fuel staff and commuters.
A Patiala Truck Union delegation led by its chief Jasdeep Singh Shergil met DC Sawhney and handed over a memorandum to her, demanding the revocation of stricter motor vehicle laws. Later, the union took out a protest march across the city.
