Truck with 12 cows seized, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 3

The police, acting on alarm raised by cow vigilantes, seized a truck and rescued over twelve cows near Qilewala Chowk on Ferozepur-Fazilka road.

Mahant Garib Dass, president of ‘Punjab Gau Raksha Dal’ said they had received an input that a truck (JK B 8881), coming from Rajasthan to Ferozepur, was carrying cows. “Our members, with the help of the police, laid a trap on the highway last night during which the truck was seized,” he added.

SHO Ferozepur Cantonment police station Naveen Kumar said the police have booked the accused, identified as — Saleem Khan, resident of Thethar village in Jammu and Saruf Khan, resident of Bachhai village in Poonch — under Sections 295-A, 379, 120-B besides sections 3, 4 4-A and 12 of The Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act 1955. The cows have been sent to a gaushala and further investigation is being carried out,” said the SHO.

