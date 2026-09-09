The Mehna police in Moga have seized an abandoned canter truck parked along the roadside in Bughipura village here after 15 cows were found crammed inside under severe conditions. Two of the animals died of suffocation due to intense heat and prolonged confinement in the locked, unventilated vehicle, while the remaining 13 were shifted to a local gaushala for medical care.

Police sources said the container truck had been parked unattended near Bughipura village for nearly four days. Passersby initially took no notice, assuming it had broken down, but suspicion grew among villagers as the vehicle remained stationary with no driver or operator in sight.

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The matter came to light when former sarpanch of the village, Gurmail Singh, was informed about the vehicle. Noticing suspicious activity and a foul smell emanating from it, he immediately dialled the police helpline number 112 to alert authorities.

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A police team from Mehna police station rushed to the spot on receiving the information and broke open the container, discovering 15 cows stuffed inside the cramped space. Preliminary examination indicated that two of the animals had died of asphyxiation and dehydration after being locked inside for days. The 13 surviving cattle were shifted to a local gaushala for food, water and treatment.

The police have seized the canter truck and launched a probe to trace its registration details, its owner and those involved in the alleged illegal transportation of and cruelty towards the animals. A case is being registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.