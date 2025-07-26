DT
PT
Trucker, helper die by suicide after 'assault' by cop in Patran

Trucker, helper die by suicide after ‘assault’ by cop in Patran

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:10 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Two friends ended their lives after allegedly being assaulted and humiliated by a police officer over a theft accusation. The incident occurred at Nyal village of Patran on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Davinder Singh (45) and Harpreet Singh (43), who worked as a truck driver and helper, respectively. Before consuming a poisonous substance, the duo recorded a video on their mobile phones, accusing the truck owner — reportedly a police officer — of thrashing them over an allegation of stealing Rs 65,000.

Malkit Singh, father of Davinder Singh, said the two men were returning after unloading goods in Hoshiarpur. When they took a break in Ludhiana, the money reportedly went missing.

Patran SHO Harminder Singh confirmed that the police had received information about the incident. Action will be taken against those found responsible. The preliminary information points to a police officer’s involvement,” he said.

