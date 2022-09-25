Truckers’ clash, 14 booked

Muktsar: The police have booked 14 persons after a clash between two groups of a truck operators’ union in Gidderbaha. Union president Kiranpal Singh lodged a complaint, alleging that Khushwinder Singh and others attacked him. TNS
Safai karamchari found dead
Muktsar: The Bariwala police on Saturday booked 10 persons after safai karamchari Kuldeep Kumar (24) was found dead at a vacant plot in Mandi Bariwala. The deceased’s brother has lodged a complaint with the police. Kuldeep was missing since Friday night. TNS
Woman’s body found in canal
Abohar: The body of Roshani Devi (60) of Nai Abadi in Abohar was found in the Malukpura distributary on Saturday. Her family said she had left her house on Friday evening without informing anyone. OC
Man consumes insecticide
Abohar: Rai Singh (47) of Kanawani village died on Saturday morning after mistakenly consuming an insecticide under the influence of liquor, according to his family. OC
Regularisation in 3 months
Chandigarh: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said the state government would complete the process of regularisation of services of education providers in three months.
