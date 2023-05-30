Truckers warned against harassing Abohar traders

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 29

Taking a serious view of the complaint made by the officials of the Abohar Cotton and Oil Traders Association against some activists of the Abohar Truck Operators Union, SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu on Monday called both the factions at the DSP office for a meeting.

The SSP made it clear to the truckers that the previous government had dissolved the truck unions in December 2017 and the Fazilka DC had earlier this month made it crystal clear that truck unions no longer existed.

As per the law, the local truckers can’t force the businessmen/industrialists to book their vehicles as per the fare demanded by them. Anybody violating the law would be dealt with firmly, the SSP warned.