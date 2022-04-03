Trunk damaged, 300-year-old Punjab's heritage tree hangs by thread

Trunk damaged, 300-year-old Punjab's heritage tree hangs by thread

The uprooted banyan tree; and (inset) canopy rests on the wall.

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Cholti Kheri (Fatehgarh Sahib), April 2

Tagged as the ‘first biodiversity heritage site of Punjab’ in 2017, the sprawling 300-year-old Kaya Kalp Vriksh (great banyan tree) at this nondescript village in Khera Mandal block is fighting for survival owing to government apathy, with its trunk giving way two days ago. The tree, whose canopy spans over 3.5 acres, was listed as a biodiversity heritage site (BHS) for its conservation and management under Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act (BDA), 2002. The owners of the private land, where it stands, had voluntarily offered the site for declaration of the heritage status.

Govt apathy evident

Despite our pleas, nothing was done to preserve this rich heritage. Two days ago, its main trunk fell. — Balwinder Giri, priest at a temple

Will invite experts

It is unfortunate that a heritage tree has suffered damage. We will inform forest dept and invite PAU experts to suggests ways to revive it. — Poonamdeep Kaur, Fatehgarh Sahib DC

“Many ecologists and media houses had visited the site to study the rich flora and fauna flourishing under the tree. The government should have promoted it and made efforts to protect it from damage, but nothing was done,” claimed villagers. “All its branches and leaves are healthy. It is still not too late to make efforts to save it,” they said.

The tree represents a complete ecosystem, supporting rich biodiversity, including many bird species like peacock and owl; reptiles such as snakes, monitor lizard and garden lizard; besides insects, fungi, algae and lichens. The site is being conserved with the active support of the district administration and the Punjab Biodiversity Board (PBB).

“Despite our pleas to the government, nothing was done to preserve this rich heritage. Two days ago, the main trunk fell and I don’t think the tree will survive now,” said Balwinder Giri, priest at a temple situated under the tree.

The Patiala Foundation, an NGO that was planning to hold a heritage walk at this site next week, has written to the Centre and state asking for steps being taken to save the tree.

“It is shocking that no department ever bothered about this site and now there is serious threat to the flora and fauna,” said Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, NGO’s chief functionary.

In 2017, Dr Amita Prasad, the then Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, visited the site and lauded the efforts to conserve it. Even a documentary of the site had recently been prepared by a Paris-based production house, Camera Lucida, with support of the PBB for a TV series — Tree Stories: Most Remarkable Trees of the World. “I informed the local SDM too, but no one has visited the site. The earlier they come, the better it is to conserve the tree and save birds and animal species existing under its shade,” Giri said.

DC Poonamdeep Kaur said: “It is unfortunate that a heritage tree has suffered damage. We will inform the forest department and invite experts from Punjab Agricultural University to assess damage and suggest ways to revive it.”

Spread over 3.5 acres

  • The great banyan tree was tagged ‘first biodiversity heritage site of Punjab’ in 2017
  • Rich flora and fauna flourishes under the tree, which is spread over 3.5 acres
  • It is being conserved with support of dist admn and Punjab Biodiversity Board

