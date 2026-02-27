DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'Truth always triumphs,' says Punjab CM on Delhi court discharging Kejriwal in excise policy case

'Truth always triumphs,' says Punjab CM on Delhi court discharging Kejriwal in excise policy case

Punjab AAP leaders accuse BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies after Kejriwal, Sisodia acquittal

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:23 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo.
Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday hailed the court’s discharge of AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, saying truth always triumphs.

Advertisement

A Delhi court discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Advertisement

Besides the two leaders, 21 others were also discharged in the matter.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mann said, “Truth always triumphs. ‘AAP’ supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ji have been acquitted by the Hon’ble Delhi Court in the liquor scam case. This decision of the Hon’ble Court has brought the truth to light. With time, the truth in all other cases will also be revealed.”

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora welcomed the Delhi court verdict and accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies to malign AAP.

Advertisement

“As the saying goes ‘Justice can be delayed but not denied’ @ArvindKejriwal ji @ @msisodia  ji & all others has been acquitted & discharged from a false, fabricated, bundle of lies so called Liquor Scam case of Delhi by the Honorable Court has once again proved that BJP led Central Govt agencies did all this to defame & damage @AamAadmiParty’s politics of honesty.

People of the Country will give a befitting reply to the conspirators in days to come,” said Arora on X.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts