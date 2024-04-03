Truth prevails: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Reacting to the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP national leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said truth always prevailed. He said truth could be suppressed, but could not be defeated.

Mann said Sanjay was arrested by the ED without evidence and kept in jail for six months, but today the Supreme Court clearly said the ED had no evidence against him, so he was granted bail.

He said the BJP’s motive was to not investigate but to harass AAP leaders. Sanjay had been arrested to harass the party. He further said the lies of the BJP had now been exposed. In this election, the people of the country will take account of BJP’s ‘dictatorship’ and ‘hooliganism’ and will defeat it and throw it out of power, Mann added.

