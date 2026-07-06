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Home / Punjab / Turban, language, pind, Coachella: How Diljit Dosanjh built a global career by telling Punjab's stories

Turban, language, pind, Coachella: How Diljit Dosanjh built a global career by telling Punjab's stories

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:25 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Diljit brings Punjab's stories to the global stage Image credit: Instagram/diljitdosanjh
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When actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh walked onto the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wearing a turban and singing entirely in Punjabi, he wasn't trying to fit into a global audience.

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Instead, he brought Punjab to the world. That approach has defined Diljit's career.

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Rather than distancing himself from his roots, he has consistently chosen stories deeply connected to Punjab's history, culture and social realities, even when they sparked debate.

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Dosanjh is once again making headlines after his latest film 'Satluj', originally titled 'Punjab '95', was removed from ZEE5 in India just days after its release. The development has renewed attention on the actor's body of work, much of which has revolved around Punjab's history, culture and social issues.

Directed by Honey Trehan, 'Satluj' is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy years in Punjab.

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The film remained delayed for over three years after facing certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before finally premiering on ZEE5 on July 3. It was later taken down from the streaming platform in India, with ZEE5 saying it is exploring legal avenues to restore the film.

This is not the first time Diljit has been associated with films dealing with sensitive subjects. In 'Udta Punjab' (2016), he played a police officer in a story highlighting Punjab's drug abuse crisis. The film had also faced a high-profile battle with the CBFC before its release.

In 'Jogi' (2022), Diljit portrayed a man trying to save lives during the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, while 'Amar Singh Chamkila' (2024), directed by Imtiaz Ali, chronicled the life of the controversial Punjabi folk singer whose songs sparked debate but earned a massive following.

Punjabi film 'Main Wapis Aauga' explore the emotional impact of the 1947 Partition, continues his association with stories rooted in Punjab.

Alongside these films, Diljit has expanded his global footprint. He became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, appeared at the Met Gala in an outfit inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala and has sold out concert venues across North America, Europe and Australia.

Despite his international success, Diljit has largely continued to perform and give interviews in Punjabi, making regional language and culture central to his public persona.

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