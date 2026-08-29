‘Turbans not allowed’: 2 Punjabi men flag 'racism' in Australia, 'denied entry' into hotel

Two men took to social media accusing a hotel in Salzburg, Australia, of denying them entry because they were wearing turbans.

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Calling it "religious discrimination and racism", the men alleged that they were also denied refund for their bookings.

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Jaspreet Singh, a stock market trader from Mohali, Punjab, said that the hotel said the dress code of the restaurant/hotel was mentioned on the Internet. However, he added that he had travelled to many countries, including those in Europe, but had never experienced such discrimination anywhere.

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The hotel maintained that turbans were not allowed on their premises.

Talking about the refund, Jaspreet said, "Keep the refund, that's okay, but a system like this amounts to pure racism."

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(The Tribune has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.)