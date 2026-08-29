‘Turbans not allowed’: 2 Punjabi men flag 'racism' in Austria, 'denied entry' into hotel
One of the men, who is based in Mohali, claimed in a video that they were even denied refund for their bookings
Two men took to social media accusing a hotel in Salzburg, Austria, of denying them entry because they were wearing turbans.
Calling it "religious discrimination and racism", the men alleged that they were also denied refund for their bookings.
Jaspreet Singh, a stock market trader from Mohali, Punjab, said that the hotel said the dress code of the restaurant/hotel was mentioned on the Internet. However, he added that he had travelled to many countries, including those in Europe, but had never experienced such discrimination anywhere.
The hotel maintained that turbans were not allowed on their premises.
Talking about the refund, Jaspreet said, "Keep the refund, that's okay, but a system like this amounts to pure racism."
(The Tribune has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.)
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