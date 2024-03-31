Turncoat Rinku is BJP’s Jalandhar LS candidate

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, March 30
Two days after he embraced the saffron party along with AAP’s Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural, Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has been announced as the BJP’s Jalandhar seat candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He is among the six Lok Sabha candidates declared from Punjab by the BJP in its eighth list of LS candidates.
Ironically, the AAP had also announced Rinku as a candidate for the same seat recently, days after which Rinku jumped the ship and joined the BJP. With AAP’s former pick Rinku announced as the BJP’s Jalandhar candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s name among the frontrunners from the Congress for the Jalandhar seat, AAP faces the uphill task of choosing a Dalit face matching the popularity of the duo.
A senior BJP leader said: “Rinku is deemed an influential leader who is believed to have the ability to sway electorates towards the BJP and also consolidate the urban Ravidassia vote base in the party’s favour.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea
9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...
Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks
Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...
Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt
Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining