Turncoat Rinku is BJP’s Jalandhar LS candidate

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 30

Two days after he embraced the saffron party along with AAP’s Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural, Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has been announced as the BJP’s Jalandhar seat candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He is among the six Lok Sabha candidates declared from Punjab by the BJP in its eighth list of LS candidates.

Ironically, the AAP had also announced Rinku as a candidate for the same seat recently, days after which Rinku jumped the ship and joined the BJP. With AAP’s former pick Rinku announced as the BJP’s Jalandhar candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s name among the frontrunners from the Congress for the Jalandhar seat, AAP faces the uphill task of choosing a Dalit face matching the popularity of the duo.

A senior BJP leader said: “Rinku is deemed an influential leader who is believed to have the ability to sway electorates towards the BJP and also consolidate the urban Ravidassia vote base in the party’s favour.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha