Turnout dipped 10% in Jalandhar bypoll

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 11

Across the nine constituencies of Jalandhar, there is 5 to 10 per cent reduction in voter turnout as compared to the 2019 LS poll.

The 7 per cent reduction in the overall turnout was recorded in the Jalandhar bypoll yesterday, which was 54.7 per cent. In 2019, the turnout was 63.04 pc.

Security at strong rooms After all EVMs had been stored at the strong rooms, paramilitary forces were deployed for security purposes

In the bypoll, of the 16,21,800 electors, 8,87,055 people turned out to vote, of whom 4.56 lakh were men and 4.30 lakh women.

As many as 68,837 fewer women cast vote this year as compared to the 2019 bypoll wherein 4,99,182 women had voted while 62,327 fewer men exercised their right.

Most constituencies saw a major dip of 9 to 10 per cent in voting this year.

The constituencies of Phillaur, Jalandhar Central and North each saw a whopping 10 per cent decrease in voting percentage. Substantial dips of up to 9 per cent have also been recorded at Nakodar, Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Cantt. Of these, Phillaur and Nakodar are rural contituencies while Jalandhar Central, North and West are urban and Jalandhar Cantt is partially rural.

Voting in Phillaur dipped by 10 per cent, in Nakodar by 9 per cent, Shahkot by 5 per cent, Karatpur by 4 per cent, Jalandhar West by 9 per cent, Jalandhar Central by 10 per cent, Jalandhar North by 10 per cent, Jalandhar Cantt by 9 per cent and Adampur by

9 per cent.

This year the constituencies which witnessed the brisk polling was Shahkot (58.17 per cent) and Kartarpur (57.97 pc) while the least polling was witnessed at Jalandhar Central and Cantt.

The AAP has MLAs in Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Nakodar and Kartarpur while Congress has MLAs in Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, Phillaur, Shahkot and Adampur.

After all the EVMs used for voting for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll had been stored at the strong rooms set up in the office of the Director Land Records and Sports College complex, Kapurthala Road, paramilitary forces have been deployed for security purposes.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh pointed out that the administration was fully geared up for counting by making elaborate arrangements on May 13 at 7:30 am. He said that three-tier security system was in place at the strong rooms sites.