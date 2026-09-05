‘Tusi Punjabi ho?’: US Border Patrol officer’s conversation wins hearts online

A viral video clip featuring a US Border Patrol officer smoothly speaking Punjabi is winning hearts on the Internet.

In the video, the officer warmly greets Punjabi travellers at a vehicle checkpoint with the traditional Sikh greeting.

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"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Chardikala. Tusi Punjabi ho, pakke Canada wale?," asked the officer to the truck driver.

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"Trailer (truck) ch ki ae? (What you are carrying in the truck)" asked the officer.

When the truck driver says cardboard, the officer instantly replies, “Gatte, you mean.”

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The offer further asks, "Pariwar thik ae? Ki kuj tusi lai ke ja rahe?"

"Home cooked meal,” the truck driver replies, to which the offer says, "Ghar da khaana. Bahut swad. Sat Sri Akal," as he conducts the entire border-check process in fluent Punjabi.

In doing so, he demonstrates cultural respect and effective communication.

The video has been widely circulated across multiple platforms, attracting millions of views and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, particularly for the individual's exceptional language proficiency and engaging communication style.