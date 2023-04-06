Tussle over control of arhtiya body intensifies

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 5

The tussle to take control of the Arhtiya Association’s office in the new grain market here has intensified.

Piyush Nagpal, who was recently appointed president of the association, told the police that an attempt to take control of the office building was made by someone by breaking open its locks.

Taking a dig at the AAP leadership, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said the wheat arrival would gain pace in a few days, but instead of making arrangements in that regard, the association’s office was lying locked as two persons had locked horns over taking its control.

“Why the president of the association has been changed by AAP leaders for the fourth time in a year?” he asked. The MLA urged the CM to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal said 95 procurement centres had been established in Fazilka district this year. The farmers would get MSOP of Rs 2,125. Last year, 5.97 lakh tonne wheat was procured in the district. “The target this year is 7.94 lakh tonnes,” she added.