Tussle over leadership intensifies: Will identify, expel ‘sleeper cells’ in Congress: Bhupesh Baghel

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said “sleeper cells” in the party would be identified and expelled in coming days.

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He made the remarks addressing reporters after the party’s “Har Booth, Congress Mazboot” programme in Fazilka. The party events in the past three days had been disrupted by slogans in favour of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi amid the tussle over the state unit leadership. Channi has so far remained away from the party events.

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Baghel on Tuesday appealed to the protesting workers to air their grievances peacefully if they were genuine party workers. He said party workers across Punjab were asking when disciplinary action would be taken against those creating indiscipline.

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Earlier in the day, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sharpened his attack on his detractors in the party, daring them to face him openly instead of targeting him from the shadows. Warring had ruled out the possibility of resigning from his post on Monday.

Targeting his critics, Warring dared them to “show the courage” to come face-to-face with him politically, only then he said they would be able to know his true strength and the support he enjoyed in the party. He made the remark as a large number of persons claiming to be supporters of Channi staged a protest at the venue. They were stopped from entering the hall where Warring and Baghel were addressing party workers.

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“We want to see Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab,” said Ranjit Chugh of Fazilka. The workers raised slogans in support of local MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, who had earlier sought Warring’s resignation. Ghubaya and his former MLA son Davinder Ghubaya did not turn up for the event. As the leaders left the venue, some protesters attempted to gherao their vehicles, prompting security personnel to intervene.

Warring also attacked on former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, alleging that he had betrayed the Congress during the 2022 Assembly elections by joining hands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Warring said Shah appointed Jakhar the chief of the Punjab BJP after the leader switched sides.

Defending his leadership, Warring said despite the Congress being reduced to just 18 seats in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, he retained the Gidderbaha Assembly seat and later won the Ludhiana Lok Sabha election.