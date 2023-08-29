Two Abohar MC councillors switch over to AAP

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 28

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which could not win from any of the 50 wards in the elections to the Abohar Municipal Corporation in February 2021, has succeeded in winning over two councillors to its side. The defector councillors are of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Congress had swept the MC polls by wining in 49 wards, while Madhu Bala was the lone SAD councillor. All but one AAP candidate and most SAD and BJP candidates had lost their deposits in the polls.

As many as 47 Congress councillors had joined the BJP on the maiden visit of Sunil Jakhar in the city as the state BJP chief early this month.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Abohar #Congress