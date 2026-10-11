Two arms smuggling modules busted; M16, 9 pistols seized in Amritsar

The police have busted two alleged cross-border smuggling networks, recovering a modified M16 assault rifle, 15 kg of opium, nine foreign-made pistols and 25 live cartridges in two separate operations. Four persons have been arrested, while the alleged key accused in the arms smuggling case remains absconding.

Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said it was the first time a modified M16 assault rifle allegedly smuggled from Pakistan had been recovered by the police.

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In the first operation, Gharinda police arrested Malkit Singh alias Meeta (32), a resident of Manj village, and his brother-in-law Gurjit Singh (32), from Sarangra village in the Lopoke area. The police recovered 15 kg of opium and the modified M16 rifle from them.

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Bhullar said investigations revealed that two cousins, including Jaskaran, had earlier been arrested by Punjab Police in separate cases involving seizures of 6 kg and 11 kg of heroin. Malkit and Gurjit, both farmers, reportedly owned land near the International Border.

The duo was allegedly in direct contact with Pakistani smugglers and collected drug and weapon consignments delivered through drones. Further investigations are underway to establish the number of consignments received and their intended recipients.

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In a separate operation, the Special Cell of Amritsar Rural police arrested Amritpal Singh and Satnam Singh, both residents of border village Kakkar Kalan, following information that they were carrying illegal weapons near Dana Mandi in Lopoke for further distribution.

The police initially recovered five pistols, including two Zigana and three .30-bore pistols. Four more pistols were subsequently recovered during interrogation. The seizures also included magazines, 25 live cartridges and a Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle.

Investigators identified a third alleged accomplice, Vijay, also from Kakkar Kalan, who remains at large. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistani smugglers and collected drone-delivered weapon consignments before routing them through Amritpal. Further investigation is underway to establish the networks’ wider links.