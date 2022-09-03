Two arrested for arms' smuggling

Chandigarh, September 2
The Punjab Police have busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two MP-based persons involved in illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from MP to Punjab and other states. This was disclosed by DGP Gaurav Yadav today. Those arrested are Bhorelal of Ratwa village in Khargon district of MP and Kailash Mal Singh of Dutt Pahari village of MP. A cache of 55 pistols was also seized.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...