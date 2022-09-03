Two arrested for arms' smuggling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The Punjab Police have busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two MP-based persons involved in illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from MP to Punjab and other states. This was disclosed by DGP Gaurav Yadav today. Those arrested are Bhorelal of Ratwa village in Khargon district of MP and Kailash Mal Singh of Dutt Pahari village of MP. A cache of 55 pistols was also seized.

#gaurav yadav #punjab police